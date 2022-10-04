Blast from the past: It’s Miller time as Proteas chase down massive Aussie target
Today in SA sports history: October 5
04 October 2022 - 20:55
1976 — Kosie Smith comes within a punch or two of winning the WBA light-heavyweight title from Argentina’s Victor Galindez at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. Smith had Galindez in trouble after landing a haymaker in the fourth round, but then punched himself out trying to deliver the coup de grace. Galindez survived to win a convincing 15-round decision. ..
