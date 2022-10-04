Boks need form because its shaping up to be a cracker of a World Cup: Francois Pienaar
The Springboks have a tough path, with Ireland and Scotland in their pool and either France or All Blacks in the quarters
04 October 2022 - 20:55 By Sithembiso Dindi
Springbok great and 1995 Rugby World Cup captain Francois Pienaar believes next year’s world showpiece will be one of the toughest and best...
Boks need form because its shaping up to be a cracker of a World Cup: Francois Pienaar
The Springboks have a tough path, with Ireland and Scotland in their pool and either France or All Blacks in the quarters
Springbok great and 1995 Rugby World Cup captain Francois Pienaar believes next year’s world showpiece will be one of the toughest and best...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos