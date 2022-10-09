Sport

Blast from the past: Classy Kallis trumps England with bat and ball

Today in SA sports history: October 10

09 October 2022 - 18:03
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1976 — Nine white rugby players defy the apartheid government by playing in a match between black teams at the Dan Qeqe stadium in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth. Their action made front page news and earned the attention of the notorious security police, who approached the Crusaders and Rhodes rugby clubs, where the nine were based. SA Rugby Board boss Danie Craven issued a statement saying they risked being suspended, and the department of sport in Port Elizabeth described the match as illegal. But the players didn’t back down. Five players from Crusaders  — Dan “Cheeky” Watson, his brother Vallance, Okie Vermeulen, Colin Snodgrass and Albert Odendaal — turned out for Kwaru, the team from Kwazakhele, while the other four from Rhodes — All Weakley, Derek Barter, Peter Matthews and Charlie Pascoe — played for the black Border side, Sedru. Cheeky had applied for permits to enter Veeplaas, but he was turned down by the department of Bantu administration. His brother said: “I have spent the whole season coaching Kwaru. What’s wrong with me playing with them in a friendly?”..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: It’s Miller time as Proteas chase down massive Aussie ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Brave Bafana hold world champions France at Ellis Park Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana blown away by Mexican wave in Los Angeles Sport
  4. Blast from the past: King Kallis rules as Proteas crush Pakistan in Karachi Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Gibbs’s 84 guides Proteas to ODI win over India Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Boks break nine-year drought in New Zealand Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Boks wallop the Wallabies at Newlands Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Boksburg Bomber KOs Dokes to win world title Sport

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Bavuma shouldn’t have to audition for his job every time he ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | From now on there’s no sitting on the selection fence for ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | You cannot sanitise rugby without destroying its DNA Sport
  4. Tinkler has taste for continental finals, wants another with Cape Town City Sport
  5. Qatar 2022 | If Ziyech brings his dancing shoes Morocco can be the life of the ... Sport

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city