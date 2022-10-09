Sport

Verstappen’s road to his second Formula One championship

He’s won his second successive Formula One world championship with four races to spare after Japanese Grand Prix

09 October 2022 - 17:52 By Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second successive Formula One world championship with four races to spare at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Bavuma shouldn’t have to audition for his job every time he ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | From now on there’s no sitting on the selection fence for ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | You cannot sanitise rugby without destroying its DNA Sport
  4. Verstappen’s road to his second Formula One championship Sport
  5. Tinkler has taste for continental finals, wants another with Cape Town City Sport

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations