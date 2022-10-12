Blast from the past: White Lightning zaps Zim in first Test between neighbours
Today in SA sports history: October 13
12 October 2022 - 20:47
1902 — Left-hander Charlie Llewellyn takes 6/92 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 296 for a first-innings lead of 158 at the Old Wanderers in the first-ever Test between these two nations. But the visitors scored well in their second innings to force a draw. This was the first time SA had not lost a match, having been beaten in their first eight Tests, all against England, from 1889 to 1899. Making his debut for the hosts was England-born Dave Nourse, who scored 72 in the first innings. ..
Blast from the past: White Lightning zaps Zim in first Test between neighbours
Today in SA sports history: October 13
1902 — Left-hander Charlie Llewellyn takes 6/92 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 296 for a first-innings lead of 158 at the Old Wanderers in the first-ever Test between these two nations. But the visitors scored well in their second innings to force a draw. This was the first time SA had not lost a match, having been beaten in their first eight Tests, all against England, from 1889 to 1899. Making his debut for the hosts was England-born Dave Nourse, who scored 72 in the first innings. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos