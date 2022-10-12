Sport

Blast from the past: White Lightning zaps Zim in first Test between neighbours

Today in SA sports history: October 13

12 October 2022 - 20:47
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1902 — Left-hander Charlie Llewellyn takes 6/92 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 296 for a first-innings lead of 158 at the Old Wanderers in the first-ever Test between these two nations. But the visitors scored well in their second innings to force a draw. This was the first time SA had not lost a match, having been beaten in their first eight Tests, all against England, from 1889 to 1899. Making his debut for the hosts was England-born Dave Nourse, who scored 72 in the first innings. ..

