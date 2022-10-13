Surfski
World champion surfski paddler Kenny Rice powered by passion
The Capetonian is the first man to have won all the age-categories, taking the under-18 title in 2013 and the under-23 in 2017
13 October 2022 - 20:52
One might think South Africa has a monopoly on the world surfski championships with four wins from six editions, but Kenny Rice has made it a family affair too...
Surfski
World champion surfski paddler Kenny Rice powered by passion
The Capetonian is the first man to have won all the age-categories, taking the under-18 title in 2013 and the under-23 in 2017
One might think South Africa has a monopoly on the world surfski championships with four wins from six editions, but Kenny Rice has made it a family affair too...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos