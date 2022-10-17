Aya Gqamane’s wish is to be joined by more black players in SA20
Titans all-rounder has new lease of life at 33 after being bought by Sunrisers for R175,000
17 October 2022 - 20:28 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
If you told Ayabulela Gqamane during the 2019-2020 cricket season that three years later he would be part of what promises to be a top T20 tournament in South Africa and the world — the SA20 — there’s a great chance he would have dismissed you as a madman...
