Sport

Blast from the past: Kirsten cashes in as Proteas outshine Aussies

Today in SA sports history: October 19

18 October 2022 - 21:14
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1954 — Jake Tuli, already considered to be on the wane despite being only 23 years old, loses his Empire flyweight title to unbeaten Welshman Dai Dower on points over 15 rounds at Harringay Stadium in London. The winner had been promised a world title crack, though that materialised only in 1957, with Dower getting knocked out in one round. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: 'Doring van Despatch' scores on Bok debut Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Du Preez try sends Springboks into semis Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Habana pounces against Pumas in World Cup semifinal Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Proteas enjoy the life of Rilee as they whitewash Aussies ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: It’s Miller time as Proteas chase down massive Aussie ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: AB and KG combine for Proteas to beat India Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Brave Bafana hold world champions France at Ellis Park Sport

Most read

  1. Aya Gqamane’s wish is to be joined by more black players in SA20 Sport
  2. Irish and SA teams pull away, again, at the start of the URC Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Du Preez try sends Springboks into semis Sport
  4. Blast from the past: 'Doring van Despatch' scores on Bok debut Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Proteas enjoy the life of Rilee as they whitewash Aussies ... Sport

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT