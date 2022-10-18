Sport

SA stars lack hunger to play in Europe, says former Bafana star Dikgacoi

Dikgacoi maintains Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali still has the legs to get the Bafana midfield running smoothly

18 October 2022 - 21:14 By BY GRANT SHUB

Former Bafana Bafana midfield strongman Kagisho Dikgacoi, who earned 54 caps for his country, feels South African footballers are in a comfort zone and need to head overseas to challenge themselves and improve the senior national team in the process...

