Sport

Blast from the past: Boks bulldoze England to win second World Cup

Today in SA sports history: October 20

19 October 2022 - 21:27
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1979 — In the biggest boxing fight held in South Africa, Gerrie Coetzee loses in his first bid for the world heavyweight title that had been vacated by Muhammad Ali. More than 80,000 fans packed into Loftus Versfeld to watch the showdown between the Boksburg Bomber and American John Tate, both undefeated. Coetzee lost to Tate on a unanimous decision after 15 rounds...

