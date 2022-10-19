Blast from the past: Boks bulldoze England to win second World Cup
Today in SA sports history: October 20
19 October 2022 - 21:27
1979 — In the biggest boxing fight held in South Africa, Gerrie Coetzee loses in his first bid for the world heavyweight title that had been vacated by Muhammad Ali. More than 80,000 fans packed into Loftus Versfeld to watch the showdown between the Boksburg Bomber and American John Tate, both undefeated. Coetzee lost to Tate on a unanimous decision after 15 rounds...
Blast from the past: Boks bulldoze England to win second World Cup
Today in SA sports history: October 20
1979 — In the biggest boxing fight held in South Africa, Gerrie Coetzee loses in his first bid for the world heavyweight title that had been vacated by Muhammad Ali. More than 80,000 fans packed into Loftus Versfeld to watch the showdown between the Boksburg Bomber and American John Tate, both undefeated. Coetzee lost to Tate on a unanimous decision after 15 rounds...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos