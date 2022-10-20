Sport

Blast from the past: Big Mac devours Zimbabwe bowlers in Harare

Today in SA sports history: October 21

20 October 2022 - 20:18
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1902 — South Africa’s cricket team is bowled out for 85 as they crash to a 159-run defeat to Australia in the second Test at the Old Wanderers. The hosts had held the advantage after the first innings, with Charlie Lewellyn taking five wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 175 and Jimmy Sinclair becoming the first South African to score a century against Australia, making 101. SA were all out for 240. The Aussies scored 309 in their second innings, with Llewellyn taking another five wickets to finish the match with 10/116. The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series. ..

