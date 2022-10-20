Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Rassie shares a poignant moment on his return to centre stage

SA Rugby’s director of rugby took a moment to reflect on his time at Munster and the turning point in his coaching career

20 October 2022 - 20:17
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Wanderers stadium still the pride of Gauteng Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Bavuma shouldn’t have to audition for his job every time he ... Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Getting the timing right is crucial for the rugby spectacle Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | The Africa T20 Cup has come and gone, and all it needed was a ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Win or lose in Cape Town, Powell will leave a lasting legacy Sport
  6. LIAM DEL CARME | Nienaber’s new-look Boks can learn from White’s 2007 experiment Sport
  7. LIAM DEL CARME | Best in the world? It’s not so cut and dried Sport

Most read

  1. SA stars lack hunger to play in Europe, says former Bafana star Dikgacoi Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | It’s no surprise Mozambique and Zambia produce better players ... Sport
  3. Aya Gqamane’s wish is to be joined by more black players in SA20 Sport
  4. Blast from the past: 'Doring van Despatch' scores on Bok debut Sport
  5. Qatar 2022 | If Msakni takes the lead, Tunisian dark horses could storm the ... Sport

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg