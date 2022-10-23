Sport

Blast from the past: Jannie gives England De Boot in World Cup quarters

Today in SA sports history: October 24

23 October 2022 - 22:24
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1992 — Centre Danie Gerber scores SA’s only try as the Springboks are beaten 16-29 in the second and final Test against France at Parc des Princes. Flyhalf Alain Penaud and lock Olivier Roumat dotted down for the home side, while centre Thierry Lacroix slotted five penalties and two conversions. The series ended 1-1. ..

