Blast from the past: Kirsten and Kallis clobber Kiwi bowling attack

Today in SA sports history: October 28

27 October 2022 - 21:17
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1994 — The Proteas lose their 10th ODI in a row, going down by six wickets against Pakistan in Faisalabad. Openers Gary Kirsten (69) and captain Kepler Wessels (51) helped SA to a total of 222/4, but the hosts raced to victory inside 45 overs. That remains SA’s worst losing streak, though it didn’t include a nine-wicket loss to Holland in a match that lacked ODI status. The SA team of 2004 matched the run of 10 straight losses. ..

