Blast from the past: Pakistan win last over cliffhanger against Proteas
Today in SA sports history: October 31
30 October 2022 - 19:13
1998 — IBF junior-featherweight champion Vuyani Bungu scores a convincing points win over former IBF junior-bantamweight champion Danny Romero in Atlantic City. Bungu was the main undercard attraction to Naseem Hamed, a future opponent. ..
Blast from the past: Pakistan win last over cliffhanger against Proteas
Today in SA sports history: October 31
1998 — IBF junior-featherweight champion Vuyani Bungu scores a convincing points win over former IBF junior-bantamweight champion Danny Romero in Atlantic City. Bungu was the main undercard attraction to Naseem Hamed, a future opponent. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos