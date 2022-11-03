Broadcast rights a major area for growth in women’s football: Fifa report

Broadcasting is still at a developing stage but can be harnessed to encourage growth in the women’s game

World football governing body Fifa has released its second benchmark report on women’s football. The document provides detailed analysis of the state of global women’s football at league and club levels. Fifa says it aims to accelerate the growth of the women’s game with the hope of fully professionalising the women’s game globally...