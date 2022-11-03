Sport

Broadcast rights a major area for growth in women’s football: Fifa report

Broadcasting is still at a developing stage but can be harnessed to encourage growth in the women’s game

03 November 2022 - 20:43 By Busisiwe Mokwena

World football governing body Fifa has released its second benchmark report on women’s football. The document provides detailed analysis of the state of global women’s football at league and club levels. Fifa says it aims to accelerate the growth of the women’s game with the hope of fully professionalising the women’s game globally...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd Sport
  2. Blast from the past: No can Ndou for Phillip against Mayweather Sport
  3. We still have a long way to go, says Chiefs coach Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Sascoc needs more of Pieter Coetzé and his magic lift Sport
  5. Knocking Ireland off their perch a Bok priority Sport

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant