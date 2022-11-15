‘No-one better qualified’: why some tip Stick as future Bok head coach
There’s no question he has the capabilities to go all the way, says former Springbok Robbi Kempson
15 November 2022 - 20:46
Something that stands out in Mzwandile Stick’s rugby story, be it while playing or coaching, is that people who recognised his talent have their stuck their necks out to earn him the opportunities...
‘No-one better qualified’: why some tip Stick as future Bok head coach
There’s no question he has the capabilities to go all the way, says former Springbok Robbi Kempson
Something that stands out in Mzwandile Stick’s rugby story, be it while playing or coaching, is that people who recognised his talent have their stuck their necks out to earn him the opportunities...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos