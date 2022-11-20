Blast from the past: Hall makes huge mark in Kanpur, but Proteas draw Test
Today in SA sports history: November 21
20 November 2022 - 22:04
1998 — The Springboks run in five tries to beat Scotland 35-10 at Murrayfield. Winger Pieter Rossouw, flank Bobby Skinstad, centre Andre Snyman, right wing Stefan Terblanche and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen dotted down against a team featuring four debutants. The victory was SA’s 16th in a row, overtaking the previous record of 15 achieved from 1994 to 1996. ..
Blast from the past: Hall makes huge mark in Kanpur, but Proteas draw Test
Today in SA sports history: November 21
1998 — The Springboks run in five tries to beat Scotland 35-10 at Murrayfield. Winger Pieter Rossouw, flank Bobby Skinstad, centre Andre Snyman, right wing Stefan Terblanche and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen dotted down against a team featuring four debutants. The victory was SA’s 16th in a row, overtaking the previous record of 15 achieved from 1994 to 1996. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos