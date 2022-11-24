‘Genius’: Kockott says Nienaber’s Boks are scaling next Everest
Former Sharks and France scrumhalf full of praise for the Boks’ quality, despite going down to France
24 November 2022 - 22:11 By Grant Shub
Former France scrumhalf Rory Kockott says the Springboks would have left a mark on the French team physically and mentally ahead of next year’s potential World Cup quarterfinal despite losing 30-26 two weekends ago in a high-octane fixture at the Stade Velodrome...
‘Genius’: Kockott says Nienaber’s Boks are scaling next Everest
Former Sharks and France scrumhalf full of praise for the Boks’ quality, despite going down to France
Former France scrumhalf Rory Kockott says the Springboks would have left a mark on the French team physically and mentally ahead of next year’s potential World Cup quarterfinal despite losing 30-26 two weekends ago in a high-octane fixture at the Stade Velodrome...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos