Sport

Blast from the past: Boks blaze to 17th win in a row after thumping Ireland

Today in SA sports history: November 28

27 November 2022 - 20:17
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1998 — The Springboks win a then record-equalling 17th consecutive Test as they beat Ireland 27-13 at Lansdowne Road to match the then best winning streak held by New Zealand. Flankers Rassie Erasmus and Bob Skinstad and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scored tries for SA, with fullback Percy Montgomery converting all three and adding two penalties. The victory matched the mark that had been held by New Zealand since 1969. It has since been raised to 18 by the All Blacks and England.  ..

