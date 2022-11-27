Blast from the past: Boks blaze to 17th win in a row after thumping Ireland
Today in SA sports history: November 28
27 November 2022 - 20:17
1998 — The Springboks win a then record-equalling 17th consecutive Test as they beat Ireland 27-13 at Lansdowne Road to match the then best winning streak held by New Zealand. Flankers Rassie Erasmus and Bob Skinstad and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scored tries for SA, with fullback Percy Montgomery converting all three and adding two penalties. The victory matched the mark that had been held by New Zealand since 1969. It has since been raised to 18 by the All Blacks and England. ..
Blast from the past: Boks blaze to 17th win in a row after thumping Ireland
Today in SA sports history: November 28
1998 — The Springboks win a then record-equalling 17th consecutive Test as they beat Ireland 27-13 at Lansdowne Road to match the then best winning streak held by New Zealand. Flankers Rassie Erasmus and Bob Skinstad and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scored tries for SA, with fullback Percy Montgomery converting all three and adding two penalties. The victory matched the mark that had been held by New Zealand since 1969. It has since been raised to 18 by the All Blacks and England. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos