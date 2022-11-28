Sport

Blast from the past: Boks blitz England 29-11 at Twickenham

Today in SA sports history: November 29

28 November 2022 - 20:11
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1921 — SA’s cricket team is dominated by Australia, who win the final third Test at Newlands by 10 wickets to take the series 1-0. Billy Zulch’s 50 in SA’s first innings was the top score for the home side, who made 180 and 216 in their two knocks. The visitors, who made 396 batting second, needed just one run to win the match. They sent out tail-enders Arthur Mailey, a spin bowler, and Sammy Carter, a specialist wicketkeeper. Mailey scored the winning run off the first ball, delivered by batsman Philip Hands, who bowled just 37 balls in Test cricket without taking a wicket.   ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana shoot down Super Eagles Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Donald has England batsmen ducking and diving Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Philander sparks dramatic Proteas comeback against Aussies Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kgatlana goal for Banyana clips Super Falcons’ wings Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mbonambi try helps Boks edge France Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Muis is the big cheese in British horse racing Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Boks edge England to finish year-end tour unbeaten Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Four-try Slaptjips helps Boks fry the French in Paris Sport

Most read

  1. Manchester United’s price tag may set ‘landmark’ for football Sport
  2. Springboks end tour on a high, but coach Nienaber says no-one is safe Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Why Erasmus must go to the World Cup Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks blaze to 17th win in a row after thumping Ireland Sport
  5. ‘Genius’: Kockott says Nienaber’s Boks are scaling next Everest Sport

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury