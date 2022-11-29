Blast from the past: Zungu and Zulu do the trick as Bafana down Ivory Coast 2-0
Today in SA sports history: November 30
29 November 2022 - 20:36
1912 — Winger Boetie McHardy becomes the first Springbok to score a hat-trick of tries as SA thump Ireland 38-0 at Lansdowne Road. He dotted down for his third try early in the second half, and before the end of the match the other wing, Jan Stegmann, became the second Bok hat-tricker. SA ran in 10 tries in all, with centre Jacky Morkel crossing for two. The visitors were so dominant that when Ireland finally got to the SA 25-yard line the crowd gave an ironic cheer. ..
Blast from the past: Zungu and Zulu do the trick as Bafana down Ivory Coast 2-0
Today in SA sports history: November 30
1912 — Winger Boetie McHardy becomes the first Springbok to score a hat-trick of tries as SA thump Ireland 38-0 at Lansdowne Road. He dotted down for his third try early in the second half, and before the end of the match the other wing, Jan Stegmann, became the second Bok hat-tricker. SA ran in 10 tries in all, with centre Jacky Morkel crossing for two. The visitors were so dominant that when Ireland finally got to the SA 25-yard line the crowd gave an ironic cheer. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos