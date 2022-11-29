Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | SA sport is in desperate need of an integrity body ... but headed by the right people

If the wrong people are put in charge, even the perfect constitution will prove meaningless

29 November 2022 - 20:35
David Isaacson Sports reporter

The idea of creating a body to have oversight of integrity throughout South African sport is finally being discussed in the open. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Fish still shows the competitive edge Bafana players are ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Whose corner are the boxing regulators in? Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | If only we could apply a form of load-shedding to sport Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Sascoc needs more of Pieter Coetzé and his magic lift Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Bach’s symphony of sympathy for Russian athletes is at odds ... Sport

Most read

  1. Manchester United’s price tag may set ‘landmark’ for football Sport
  2. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Alcohol ban did nothing to dampen spirits in Qatar’s ... Sport
  3. Springboks end tour on a high, but coach Nienaber says no-one is safe Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks blaze to 17th win in a row after thumping Ireland Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks blitz England 29-11 at Twickenham Sport

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury