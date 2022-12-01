At Qatar World Cup, Middle East tensions spill into stadiums
Iran games a flashpoint for pro- and anti-government fans
01 December 2022 - 22:55 By Maya Gebeily and Charlotte Bruneau
The first World Cup in the Middle East has become a showcase for the political tensions crisscrossing one of the world’s most volatile regions and the ambiguous role often played by host nation Qatar in its crises...
The first World Cup in the Middle East has become a showcase for the political tensions crisscrossing one of the world’s most volatile regions and the ambiguous role often played by host nation Qatar in its crises...
