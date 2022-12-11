Blast from the past: Proteas wilt in third and deciding Test against India
Today in SA sports history: December 12
11 December 2022 - 19:26
1996 — The Proteas are bowled out for 180 in Kanpur as they lose the final third Test against India by 280 runs and with it the series 1-2. They were never really in the match, finishing the first innings 60 runs behind despite having dismissed the home side for 237. Spinner Paul Adams took 6/55 in 19 overs and one ball. The Indians declared on 400/7 in their second innings, leaving a target of 461 for the visitors. Captain Hansie Cronje top-scored for SA in the chase with 50...
1996 — The Proteas are bowled out for 180 in Kanpur as they lose the final third Test against India by 280 runs and with it the series 1-2. They were never really in the match, finishing the first innings 60 runs behind despite having dismissed the home side for 237. Spinner Paul Adams took 6/55 in 19 overs and one ball. The Indians declared on 400/7 in their second innings, leaving a target of 461 for the visitors. Captain Hansie Cronje top-scored for SA in the chase with 50...
