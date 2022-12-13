Sport

Blast from the past: Nice weather for ducks as the Proteas are thumped in Sydney

Today in SA sports history: December 14

13 December 2022 - 20:29
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1910 — South Africa lose their first-ever Test in Australia as they are bowled out for 240 in their follow-on innings on the fifth day of play at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The home side, who scored 528, dismissed SA for 174 in their first innings. Four batsmen — Aubrey Faulkner, Reggie Schwarz, captain Percy Sherwell and Dave Nourse — got into the 60s between the two innings, but it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat by an innings and 114 runs. The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: All Rhodes lead to victory for Proteas Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Kriek cruises to consecutive Australian Open titles Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Gavin Lane goal adds stability to Pirates’ scoreline Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kirsten and Klusener cash in against India Sport
  5. Blast from the past: England end Springboks’ winning-streak at Twickenham Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Ruthless Boks run in 10 tries against hapless Scots Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Wessels makes history as TV umpire rules him out Sport

Most read

  1. Magnificent Morocco made history with age-old team ethos and hearts of lions Sport
  2. COMMENT | Safa’s ‘funny valley’ has a mountain to climb to scale heights like ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: White Buffalo wins world title, then gets bust for steroids Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | The gloom of Europe isn’t all doom Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kriek cruises to consecutive Australian Open titles Sport

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...