Many positives Stormers can take from losing debut in Champions Cup
Of the eight matches involving URC teams last weekend, only the Bulls, Sharks and Leinster secured wins
14 December 2022 - 20:38
The Stormers’ defeat to Clermont Auvergne last weekend was no poor reflection on the United Rugby Championship (URC) champions...
Many positives Stormers can take from losing debut in Champions Cup
Of the eight matches involving URC teams last weekend, only the Bulls, Sharks and Leinster secured wins
The Stormers’ defeat to Clermont Auvergne last weekend was no poor reflection on the United Rugby Championship (URC) champions...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos