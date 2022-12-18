Argentina emerged victorious on penalties in incredible night of drama
Record-breaking Lionel Messi finally delivered the coveted trophy at his fifth World Cup
18 December 2022 - 20:52 By MITCH PHILLIPS
Argentina won their third World Cup in extraordinary style on Sunday, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe as the holders recovered from 2-0 down after 80 minutes...
