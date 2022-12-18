Sport

Argentina emerged victorious on penalties in incredible night of drama

Record-breaking Lionel Messi finally delivered the coveted trophy at his fifth World Cup

18 December 2022 - 20:52 By MITCH PHILLIPS

Argentina won their third World Cup in extraordinary style on Sunday, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe as the holders recovered from 2-0 down after 80 minutes...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. In 15 years an African team will win the World Cup: Morocco coach Regragui Soccer

Most read

  1. Laporte's fall from grace does not come as a shock Sport
  2. France or Argentina will lift the trophy but Morocco are heroes of World Cup Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Joostlaaik! Trio of tries from Bok scrumhalf sink woeful ... Sport
  4. Like walking into hell: Pirates’ class of ’95 recall their glory day in Abidjan Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | The least Boxing SA can do is learn to count properly Sport

Latest Videos

'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...