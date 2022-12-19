After the controversy, Qatar delivered a World Cup that defied expectations
Every continent was represented in the last 16 for the first time
19 December 2022 - 20:01 By Martyn Herman
A World Cup that has defied all expectations reached its climax on Sunday when Lionel Messi join Diego Maradona in Argentine immortality by taking the South Americans to the title, and France failed to become the first nation to retain it since 1962...
After the controversy, Qatar delivered a World Cup that defied expectations
Every continent was represented in the last 16 for the first time
A World Cup that has defied all expectations reached its climax on Sunday when Lionel Messi join Diego Maradona in Argentine immortality by taking the South Americans to the title, and France failed to become the first nation to retain it since 1962...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos