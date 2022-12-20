Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas stand firm to send Aussies packing in Perth

Today in SA sports history: December 21

20 December 2022 - 20:47
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1996 — In one of the finest performances of his career, Phillip Holiday outpoints American Ivan Robinson at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut to defend his IBF lightweight crown for the fifth time. Holiday connected with 555 blows in that fight, at the time a CompuBox record for most punches landed in a championship bout. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Sweet victory for Sugarboy Malinga in London Sport
  2. Blast from the past: King Kallis carves up the Indian bowling attack Sport
  3. Blast from the past: All Rhodes lead to victory for Proteas Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kriek cruises to consecutive Australian Open titles Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Gavin Lane goal adds stability to Pirates’ scoreline Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Joostlaaik! Trio of tries from Bok scrumhalf sink woeful ... Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Nice weather for ducks as the Proteas are thumped in Sydney Sport

Most read

  1. Laporte's fall from grace does not come as a shock Sport
  2. France or Argentina will lift the trophy but Morocco are heroes of World Cup Sport
  3. After the controversy, Qatar delivered a World Cup that defied expectations Sport
  4. Argentina emerged victorious on penalties in incredible night of drama Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Joostlaaik! Trio of tries from Bok scrumhalf sink woeful ... Sport

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election