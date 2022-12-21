Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana maul Malawi at Moses Mabhida

Today in SA sports history: December 22

21 December 2022 - 20:09
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1951 — Flyhalf Hansie Brewis lands a drop goal as South Africa beat Wales 6-3 at the National Stadium in Cardiff to record their third Test victory on their end-of-year tour. It was also SA’s seventh win in a row, surpassing the six achieved by the national team from 1910 to 1913. Wing Chum Ochse scored a try in the first half after a break by centre Tjol Lategan, and Brewis landed the drop with seven minutes of the match remaining. Wales, who dominated up front, scored a late try through centre Bleddyn Williams. SA fullback Johnny Buchler was hailed for his superb defence that day. ..

