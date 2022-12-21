Nonkululeko Mlaba’s star to light up women’s T20 World Cup in SA
The 22-year-old star will be vital to the Proteas’ quest for the 20-over title on home soil
21 December 2022 - 20:05 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Looking at all the Proteas Women spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has achieved in her young career, it doesn’t come as a surprise when experienced teammate Chloe Tryon tips her to be a shining light at the T20 Women’s World Cup in February...
Nonkululeko Mlaba’s star to light up women’s T20 World Cup in SA
The 22-year-old star will be vital to the Proteas’ quest for the 20-over title on home soil
Looking at all the Proteas Women spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has achieved in her young career, it doesn’t come as a surprise when experienced teammate Chloe Tryon tips her to be a shining light at the T20 Women’s World Cup in February...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos