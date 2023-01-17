Sport

Blast from the past: Mabizela own goal sinks Bafana in Dakar

Today in SA sports history: January 18

17 January 2023 - 20:34
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1998 — North West farmer Vicus van Deventer wins the experimental quad bike class at the Paris-Granada-Dakar Rally, though his performance doesn’t stand as an official triumph. Quad bikes were a sub-category of motorcycles. ..

