Blast from the past: Mashaba’s unbeaten run comes to an end
Today in SA sports history: January 19
18 January 2023 - 20:16
2000 — Alfie Cox races 647km across Libya to complete the ninth stage of the Paris-Dakar-Libya Rally in 5hr 02 min 07 sec and finish second by two seconds behind American Jimmy Lewis. ..
Blast from the past: Mashaba’s unbeaten run comes to an end
Today in SA sports history: January 19
2000 — Alfie Cox races 647km across Libya to complete the ninth stage of the Paris-Dakar-Libya Rally in 5hr 02 min 07 sec and finish second by two seconds behind American Jimmy Lewis. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos