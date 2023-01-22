Sport

Blast from the past: Vinnige Fanie ploughs through Pakistan batting line-up

Today in SA sports history: January 23

22 January 2023 - 20:50
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1995 — Fanie de Villiers takes two of the final three Pakistan wickets to finish the one-off Test at the Wanderers with 10 wickets for 108 runs. SA — having scored 460 in their first innings, with Brian McMillan making 113, and 259/7 in their second knock — won the match by 324 runs. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | A fit RG Snyman could be a bonus for the Boks Sport
  2. Jones in pound seats, again, inheriting a Wallabies Rennie was knocking into ... Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | The PSL is another procession thanks to short-sighted owners and ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Ntini joins elite Proteas 300 club Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mashaba’s unbeaten run comes to an end Sport
  6. A rollercoaster ride: 2022 SA Rugby season in review Sport

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | The PSL is another procession thanks to short-sighted owners and ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Mashaba’s unbeaten run comes to an end Sport
  3. Jones in pound seats, again, inheriting a Wallabies Rennie was knocking into ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Ntini joins elite Proteas 300 club Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | A fit RG Snyman could be a bonus for the Boks Sport

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials