COMMENT | Post-Covid wasteland and Rulani’s brilliance make Sundowns even more untouchable
Mokwena has thrived in having sole responsibility as head coach as Sundowns march towards another league title
23 January 2023 - 20:27 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns’ level of domination of SA football has gone from dominant to dominatrix and there are two reasons for it. They are: the league’s reduced competitiveness post-Covid-19 and the matured Rulani Mokwena’s flair and brilliance that has been emboldened in his new position as the lone head coach...
