Blast from the past: Shoes dazzles Ghanaians to shoot Bafana into Afcon final

Today in SA sports history: January 31

30 January 2023 - 19:41
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1966 — Local golfer Papwa Sewgolum beats overnight leader Gary Player and Harold Henning by one shot to win his second Natal Open at the Durban Country Club. He won the title two years earlier, when he had to receive the trophy in the rain because he wasn’t allowed into the club house. ..

