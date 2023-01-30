Fire still burning, Djokovic and GOAT debate move on to Paris
The 35-year-old Super Serb has no intention of letting up
30 January 2023 - 19:41 By Nick Mulvenney
A triumphant Novak Djokovic paraded the Australian Open trophy around the gardens of Melbourne’s Government House on Monday, his 10th title having added another notch in the plus column for those who argue he is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)...
Fire still burning, Djokovic and GOAT debate move on to Paris
The 35-year-old Super Serb has no intention of letting up
A triumphant Novak Djokovic paraded the Australian Open trophy around the gardens of Melbourne’s Government House on Monday, his 10th title having added another notch in the plus column for those who argue he is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos