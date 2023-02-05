Sport

Where are South Africa's top rugby player exports headed?

New graph shows France and England are top takers of South African-born rugby stars

05 February 2023 - 19:08
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The opportunity to earn foreign currency coupled with the chance to escape load-shedding and politics no doubt feature high on most people’s agendas — but particularly so for athletes able to compete on the international scene...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Representation, family and community: Inside the Siya Kolisi doccie Lifestyle
  2. 'She just wanted to be great,' says Ntokozo Xaba's family after TUT student's ... South Africa
  3. MARK KEOHANE | SA rugby fortunate to have two coaches breathing fire into the ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Sizzling, high-quality rugby beckons at Six Nations Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Williams makes his Mark as Bafana win Africa Cup of Nations Sport
  2. CEO on why SA Tourism wants to spend R1bn on Spurs sponsorship Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Another transfer window, another series of unfathomable ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | SA rugby fortunate to have two coaches breathing fire into the ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Can the Six Nations heavyweights go one better this year? Sport

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’