Sport

Adidas’ turnaround CEO is in for a ‘marathon and not a sprint’ after Yeezy shock

Bjorn Gulden has delivered probably the gloomiest welcome message of his career as Adidas heads for its first annual loss in more than 30 years

12 February 2023 - 19:33 By Tim Loh

Bjorn Gulden’s warning that the Yeezy shoe debacle could lead to a €700m (R13.38bn) loss at Adidas AG won’t have come as a total surprise to investors familiar with the CEO’s track record as a turnaround artist at other struggling companies...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Fast cars & money: Real life Succession playing out in Porsche family Lifestyle
  2. ‘Formula E grand prix is Cape Town’s biggest event since 2010 World Cup’ Sport
  3. How Toyota's Prius went from drab to fab Lifestyle
  4. Will Smith slap, Johnny vs Amber, Ye outburst: 2022’s biggest stories Lifestyle
  5. Kim K, Ye reach divorce settlement as she gets R3.4m monthly child support Lifestyle
  6. ASPASIA KARRAS | Kim K gives Balenciaga the benefit of the doubt while Ye milks ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  2. Six Nations shows Boks’ World Cup Pool B increasingly laden with peril Sport
  3. 'I tell him to walk barefoot': Sundowns coach Mokwena on keeping Mailula ... Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | How can our talented young players become superstars if they’re ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Planning too far ahead can create its own pitfalls Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...