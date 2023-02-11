Sport

English football’s money dance has a sub-prime beat

A global Britain success story that may be too rich for its own good

12 February 2023 - 19:33 By Matthew Brooker

As long as the music’s playing, you’ve got to get up and dance, as the former Citigroup boss Chuck Prince said. His much-pilloried 2007 comment on why the bank was still writing leveraged loans as tremors spread through the sub-prime market, offers a useful prism for considering the state of football in Britain. The music is still playing in the soccer business, and plenty are dancing. That doesn’t mean all is well...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United — Daily Mail Soccer
  2. Premier League charges Man City over alleged financial rule breaches Soccer
  3. Chelsea complete record signing of Argentina World Cup-winner Fernandez Soccer
  4. Chelsea take transfer rules gamble to give Potter ultimate selection headache Sport

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  2. Six Nations shows Boks’ World Cup Pool B increasingly laden with peril Sport
  3. 'I tell him to walk barefoot': Sundowns coach Mokwena on keeping Mailula ... Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | How can our talented young players become superstars if they’re ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Planning too far ahead can create its own pitfalls Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...