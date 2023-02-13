Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis
Today in SA sports history: February 14
13 February 2023 - 20:27
1983 — Highlands Park, in their last hurrah before exiting mainstream South African soccer, are beaten 2-0 by Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the BP Cup at Orlando Stadium. Highlands Park was bought by Jomo Sono and renamed Jomo Cosmos...
Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis
Today in SA sports history: February 14
1983 — Highlands Park, in their last hurrah before exiting mainstream South African soccer, are beaten 2-0 by Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the BP Cup at Orlando Stadium. Highlands Park was bought by Jomo Sono and renamed Jomo Cosmos...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos