Sport

Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis

Today in SA sports history: February 14

13 February 2023 - 20:27
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1983 — Highlands Park, in their last hurrah before exiting mainstream South African soccer, are beaten 2-0 by Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the BP Cup at Orlando Stadium. Highlands Park was bought by Jomo Sono and renamed Jomo Cosmos...

