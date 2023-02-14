Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda
Former Chiefs star Wedson Nyirenda says Zambian striker Christian Saile must forget about the expectation and focus on scoring goals
14 February 2023 - 20:27 By Marc Strydom
Christian Saile has all the attributes to be a big hit at Kaizer Chiefs, says club legend Wedson Nyirenda. His biggest obstacle will be that it’s Chiefs — the way they are now, the Zambian adds as a rider...
Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda
Former Chiefs star Wedson Nyirenda says Zambian striker Christian Saile must forget about the expectation and focus on scoring goals
Christian Saile has all the attributes to be a big hit at Kaizer Chiefs, says club legend Wedson Nyirenda. His biggest obstacle will be that it’s Chiefs — the way they are now, the Zambian adds as a rider...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos