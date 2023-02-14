Sport

Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda

Former Chiefs star Wedson Nyirenda says Zambian striker Christian Saile must forget about the expectation and focus on scoring goals

14 February 2023 - 20:27 By Marc Strydom

Christian Saile has all the attributes to be a big hit at Kaizer Chiefs, says club legend Wedson Nyirenda. His biggest obstacle will be that it’s Chiefs — the way they are now, the Zambian adds as a rider...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. English football’s money dance has a sub-prime beat Sport
  2. Mailula looks more than a PSL (Young) Player of the Season. Here’s why Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | How can our talented young players become superstars if they’re ... Sport
  4. Gentleman Dungi fought for every ball on the field and players’ rights off it Sport
  5. Rulani’s well-oiled Sundowns ‘a huge contender’ for Champions League: Feutmba Sport

Most read

  1. Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  3. Adidas’ turnaround CEO is in for a ‘marathon and not a sprint’ after Yeezy shock Sport
  4. All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bertish charges to big-wave victory at Mavericks Sport

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path