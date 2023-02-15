Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Jury is out on whether Billiat deserves more time at Amakhosi

Chiefs fans had high hopes when Khama Billiat took over the fabled No. 11 shirt almost five years ago

15 February 2023 - 20:52
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

I have always been a big fan of Khama Billiat. When he was at his best, Billiat reminded me a lot of Nelson Sunduza Tutu, the Kaizer Chiefs legend better known as Teenage Dladla or simply Botsotso in his heyday. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | How can our talented young players become superstars if they’re ... Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Another transfer window, another series of unfathomable ... Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | The only consistent thing about Pirates is their inconsistency Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | The PSL is another procession thanks to short-sighted owners and ... Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | We’re long past extra time waiting for Safa to reach the goals Sport

Most read

  1. Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to ... Sport
  2. Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda Sport
  3. All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again Sport
  4. Adidas’ turnaround CEO is in for a ‘marathon and not a sprint’ after Yeezy shock Sport
  5. OPINION | A Qatari bid for Manchester United would be a mismatch Sport

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage