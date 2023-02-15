Sport

Sharks about to enter deep water

Their performances are yet to intersect their much-publicised ambition

15 February 2023 - 20:52
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The next few weeks will be pivotal for the Sharks, who are desperate for results to match their ambition...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Where are South Africa's top rugby player exports headed? Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Our teams have proven they belong in elite competition Sport
  3. A rollercoaster ride: 2022 SA Rugby season in review Sport
  4. Fire and ice Ngcobo and Snyman could make Blizboks great again: Brown Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Stormers vs Bulls: a north/south rivalry steeped in tradition ... Sport

Most read

  1. Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to ... Sport
  2. Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda Sport
  3. All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again Sport
  4. Adidas’ turnaround CEO is in for a ‘marathon and not a sprint’ after Yeezy shock Sport
  5. OPINION | A Qatari bid for Manchester United would be a mismatch Sport

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage