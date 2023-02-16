Sport

Blast from the past: Baby Jake bobs and weaves to fourth world title

Today in SA sports history: February 17

16 February 2023 - 21:48
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1973 — Enoch “Schoolboy” Nhlapo engages in his final paid bout as a boxer, beating Mackeed Mofokeng to defend his South African black welterweight crown and register his 100th victory (from 118 outings), a record that remains to this day. No other South African has achieved as many wins, the closest being Anthony “Blue Jaguar” Morodi with 95 victories from 125 bouts. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Jury is out on whether Billiat deserves more time at Amakhosi Sport
  2. Sharks about to enter deep water Sport
  3. Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Cassiem brothers show the talent is there, hockey needs a ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Red-hot Benni bangs four goals past Namibia Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Whirlwind Wasim slices through Proteas’ batting line-up Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Bertish charges to big-wave victory at Mavericks Sport

Most read

  1. Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda Sport
  2. Sharks about to enter deep water Sport
  3. All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again Sport
  4. OPINION | A Qatari bid for Manchester United would be a mismatch Sport
  5. Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to ... Sport

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage