Blast from the past: Baby Jake bobs and weaves to fourth world title
Today in SA sports history: February 17
16 February 2023 - 21:48
1973 — Enoch “Schoolboy” Nhlapo engages in his final paid bout as a boxer, beating Mackeed Mofokeng to defend his South African black welterweight crown and register his 100th victory (from 118 outings), a record that remains to this day. No other South African has achieved as many wins, the closest being Anthony “Blue Jaguar” Morodi with 95 victories from 125 bouts. ..
