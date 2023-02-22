Blast from the past: Lara puts Proteas bowlers to the sword in Bloem
Today in SA sports history: February 23
22 February 2023 - 20:13
1993 — Brian Lara scores his first century against South Africa, hitting an unbeaten 111 as the West Indies demolish the hosts by nine wickets in Bloemfontein. South Africa had defeated the West Indians in their two previous encounters in the Tri Series, also featuring Pakistan. The result meant SA failed to reach the final. SA made 185/6 with Daryll Cullinan top-scoring with 45 from 66 deliveries. The West Indies won the game with 33 balls remaining. ..
Blast from the past: Lara puts Proteas bowlers to the sword in Bloem
Today in SA sports history: February 23
