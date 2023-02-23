Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Stormers rightfully show faith in Dobson’s dynamic coaching style

Stormers coach John Dobson signing a four-year extension is great news for Cape and SA rugby

23 February 2023 - 22:54 By Mark Keohane

John Dobson’s four-year contract extension as coach of the Stormers sets the franchise up to become the globe’s leading rugby club franchise and it will also make Cape Town the desired home to the game’s best players. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | This time Saru gets it right regarding Israel participation Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | SA rugby fortunate to have two coaches breathing fire into the ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Our teams have proven they belong in elite competition Sport

Most read

  1. Issues plaguing Durban, KZN and SA give Sharks’ US investors pause Sport
  2. Glance at results of PSL ‘chasing’ teams makes for something of a horror show Sport
  3. Women’s cricket risks harming development if riches aren’t shared Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Make no mistake, keepers are under far more pressure in today’s ... Sport
  5. Wall Street brings its financial engineering to English football Sport

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt