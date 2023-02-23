KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Stormers rightfully show faith in Dobson’s dynamic coaching style
Stormers coach John Dobson signing a four-year extension is great news for Cape and SA rugby
23 February 2023 - 22:54 By Mark Keohane
John Dobson’s four-year contract extension as coach of the Stormers sets the franchise up to become the globe’s leading rugby club franchise and it will also make Cape Town the desired home to the game’s best players. ..
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Stormers rightfully show faith in Dobson’s dynamic coaching style
Stormers coach John Dobson signing a four-year extension is great news for Cape and SA rugby
John Dobson’s four-year contract extension as coach of the Stormers sets the franchise up to become the globe’s leading rugby club franchise and it will also make Cape Town the desired home to the game’s best players. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos