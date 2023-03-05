Sport

Backs to the wall mindset does it for Lions

Daring win at Loftus keeps their faint hope of reaching the URC top eight alive

05 March 2023 - 21:06
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen explained his team’s belligerent mindset after they came up trumps over the Bulls at Loftus for the first time since 2017 on Saturday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SA Rugby bends Rian Oberholzer’s arm Rugby
  2. Lions coach Van Rooyen heaps praise on match-winner Sanele Nohamba Rugby
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Morne Steyn leaves rugby a master of the game Sport
  4. Bok coach Nienaber satisfied with progress after team camp in Cape Town Rugby

Most read

  1. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Rain drowns Proteas’ World Cup hopes in Durban Sport
  4. Springboks need attack coach to gain edge in the World Cup: Mordt Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Dark clouds or a storm in a teacup at WP Rugby? Sport

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests