Sport

Blast from the past: SA’s Silver Assassin takes out world-ranked American

Today in SA sport history: March 7

06 March 2023 - 22:55
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1976 — Alan Toweel, trainer of heavyweight Mike Schutte, says he has turned down a R100,000 offer to fight then world champion Muhammad Ali. “Mike is not ready yet,” said Toweel. “They have accepted my reasons for not wanting an early fight and have sent me a cable to confirm it.” Toweel wanted Schutte to fight two opponents who had already fought Ali, including Chuck Wepner. Schutte would indeed fight Wepner, but the Ali bout never materialised...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Backs to the wall mindset does it for Lions Sport
  2. Test Championship driving trend towards shorter matches Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Dark clouds or a storm in a teacup at WP Rugby? Sport
  4. Springboks need attack coach to gain edge in the World Cup: Mordt Sport
  5. Blast from the past: South African lawn bowlers have the Midas touch at world ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Rain drowns Proteas’ World Cup hopes in Durban Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Sweet victory as Sugar Boy clocks England’s Big Benn Sport

Most read

  1. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  2. Springboks need attack coach to gain edge in the World Cup: Mordt Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Rain drowns Proteas’ World Cup hopes in Durban Sport
  5. Test Championship driving trend towards shorter matches Sport

Latest Videos

Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...
15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control